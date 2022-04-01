Bandits kill 3, abduct 10 in Kaduna GRA





Bandits

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Bandits who invaded the Sabo GRA on the outskirts of Kaduna metropolis have killed 3 residents, abducted 10 and injured 6.

The bandits came to the community in large numbers when residents were preparing to watch the 9 o’clock news on TV.

“We are in deep trouble in this community. This is about the fourth time our community is being invaded by these bandits,” a community leader said.

“They came around 8:30 pm and started shooting. Some people were able to run to Sabo for safety. They killed 3 people and injured six others.

“I don’t know how many people they kidnapped, but I can confirm that I know of 10 people that were taken.

“Many people who escaped from their homes were yet to come back, so it is difficult to determine the exact number of people that were kidnapped.

“Throughout last night residents did not sleep as they were afraid.

“We…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper