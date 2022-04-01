Court remands 3 over alleged killing of 26-year-old lady in Makurdi





A Chief Magistrates’ Court, sitting in Makurdi, on Friday, ordered the remand of three persons for allegedly killing Miss Mngohol Takor, 26, in a guest house in Makurdi.

The defendants: Joseph Edet, 35; David Abur, 23 and Kelvin Jirbo, 23, all of Zaki Azey street, George Akume Way, Makurdi, were arraigned over alleged criminal conspiracy and culpable homicide.

The Police Prosecutor, Sgt. Jonah Uletu, told the court that the case was transferred from ‘B’ Divisional Police Station, Makurdi to Criminal Investigations Department (CID), Makurdi via letter, with No. AR:3100/BNS/MKB/VOL.2/692, dated March 22.

Uletu said that one Sarah Takor, of Zaki Azey street, George Akume Way, Makurdi, reported the case at ‘B’ Divisional Police Station, Makurdi, on March 20.

He said the defendants conspired and killed Takor inside a room at Madona Guest House, Nyiman, Markurdi, on March 20.

“According to Sarah Takor, on March 19, at about 1430hrs, Mngohol Takor left her…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper