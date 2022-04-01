CSOs express anger over 1,545 Nigerians killed, 1,321 abducted Q1





By Gabriel Ewepu, Abuja

As Nigerians live at the mercy of terrorist groups, some Civil Society Organisations, CSOs — Community of Practice Against Mass Atrocities, and the Joint Action Civil Society Committee — on the auspices of Nigeria Mourns, Thursday, expressed anger over 1, 545 Nigerians killed and 1,321 Nigerians abducted by terrorist groups between January 1 and March 30.

This was contained in a message by leaders of the group including Auwal Rafsanjani; Adamu Kortokoshi; Redzie Jugo; Ken Henshaw; Iheoma Obibi; Mr. Jaye Gaskia; Chris Kwaja; Ier Jonathan-Ichaver; and Abiodun Baiyewu, which they mourned over those killed, injured and abducted by terrorists during the Abuja-Kaduna train attack.

Meanwhile, the statement called on Federal Government to account for those rescued, missing, killed in the Abuja-Kaduna train bombing, and take immediate action to rescue the abducted.

The statement read in part: “The Community of Practice Against Mass Atrocities, and…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper