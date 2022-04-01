Davido features in official 2022 World Cup soundtrack





By Emmanuel Okogba

Nigerian singer, David Adeleke, better known as Davido is part of a group of musicians who have put together the official soundtrack for the 2022 World Cup holding in Qatar.

As every edition of the World Cup has its own soundtrack, football lovers were looking forward to what they’ll be served for this year’s showpiece.

His participation means he becomes the first Nigerian artiste to feature in an official FIFA World Cup final soundtrack.

The multiple award winning artiste took to Twitter to make the announcement, tweeting, “I’m honored to be featured on the Official ⁦@FIFAWorldCup⁩ 2022 Soundtrack ! See y’all later 2NITE ! This one is for Africa ! TULE!!!! WE RISE !”

