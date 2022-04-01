Delta Marine School to be upgraded soon – Okowa





Delta Governor, Sen. Ifeanyi Okowa, on Thursday, said the School of Marine Technology, Burutu, would soon be upgraded by the state government.

Okowa disclosed this during the inauguration of three legacy projects executed by the Hon. Godknows Angele led administration in Burutu, headquarters of Burutu Council Area.

The inaugurated projects were the legislative residential quarters, Head of Personnel Management (HPM) residential quarters and Treasurer to Local Government (TLG) residential quarters.

The Governor who was responding to requests by the community, noted that the problem with School of Marine Technology was that it was previously under the supervision of the State Ministry of Transport, adding that as part of effort aimed at repositioning the school, it has been moved from the Ministry of Transport to the Ministry of Higher Education.

While saying that a substantive Provost would soon be appointed for the institution, Governor Okowa assured the people that the state…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper