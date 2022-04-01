Gas explosion kills 1, injures three in Lagos





By Evelyn Usman

A gas explosion rocked Amuwo Odofin Industrial estate, Lagos, Thursday night.

A man identified as Hassan Usman was reportedly burnt to death in the resultant fire, while three others who had varying degrees of burns were rushed to a hospital in Mushin area of the state.

Also, properties worth several millions of naira were destroyed in the inferno.

The explosion which occurred at Archers Gas limited, sent residents, most of whom were jostled from sleep scampering in different directions for safety, as they mistook it for an invasion by armed hoodlums.

A resident who identified himself simply as Alabi, said ” we heard a loud bang like the sound of a bomb and everybody ran for safety. We later discovered that it was from the gas company. One man who was burnt to death was taken to the mortuary”.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper