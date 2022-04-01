I’m not an officer — Smuggler arrested with police ID, jacket confesses





Smuggler arrested with a police ID card, jacket confessed he is an impostor

By Ogalah Ibrahim

The suspected police officer with the rank of Assistant Superintendent of Police arrested for smuggling by operatives of the Katsina Customs Command last week has confessed that he is not a police officer but only impersonated to enable him to beat security checkpoints with his contraband items.

Vanguard reported on Wednesday that the suspect who was arrested along Katsina- Kano road was conveying contraband items, including foreign rice, spaghetti, and macaroni in a Toyota Sienna wagon with registration number “LSD 315 FD” when he was intercepted by customs operatives from the Katsina Area Command.

Also found on the suspect, were four different ID cards including that of the police as well as a police ballistic jacket, a handcuff among others.

The impostor was identified as Sirajo Jelani Abdulkadiri, and the police exhibits found on him were later transferred to the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper