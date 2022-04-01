Policing: Makinde to recruit more Amotekun personnel





Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State

By Adeola Badru

Governor ‘Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, Friday, warned criminally minded individuals to stay clear of the state as his government would not relent in strengthening security architecture in the state to ensure the safety of lives and property.

The governor who gave the warning at the official handover ceremony of 100 security patrol vehicles to the state security network codenamed “Amotekun” said he would recruit more security personnel into the security outfit.

He insisted that he remained committed to the four pillars of his administration’s policy thrust which include security.

Governor Makinde also assured that apart from donating patrol vehicles, he would upgrade their communication structure and adequately equip them for quick response to security concerns in the state

He equally commended executive chairmen of local government areas in the state for their synergy with the state government, noting that rather…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper