 Sim/NIN linkage deadline: FG offers lifeline to non-compliant subscribers





By Emmanuel Elebeke

In preparation for the enforcement of the compulsory linkage of Sim cards and National Identity Number, NIN across the country, the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Prof. Isa Ali Ibrahim (Pantami) had urged citizens and legal residents to use the next few days to ensure that they complete the linkage.

The directive followed the expiration of the earlier breadline issued by the Minister that ended 31st March 2022.

Over 120m mobile subscribers risk disconnection, as NIN-SIM integration ends today

To this end, the Minister has further directed that the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) should offer enrolment services round-the-clock for the next few days.

In a joint statement signed by the NCC Director of Public Affairs, Dr. Ikechukwu Adinde, and NIMC Head of Corporate Communications, Mr. Kayode Adegoke, on behalf of the Minister, the Executive Vice Chairman of NCC, Prof. Umar Danbatta, and the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper