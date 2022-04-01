Solomon Islands denies China military base — Official





Solomon Islands on Friday said it would not allow a Chinese military base in the Pacific islands nation in spite of its plans to sign a security pact with Beijing amid a regional backlash.

A day after officials from the two countries initialled a draft agreement on security, the office of Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare said the agreement does not invite China to establish a military base.

“Government is conscious of the security ramification of hosting a military base, and it will not be careless to allow such initiative to take place under its watch,” a statement said.

Sogavare has not released details of the security agreement with China, amid concern sparked by a leaked draft that allowed Chinese navy ships to replenish in the islands. Ministers have not yet signed it.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told reporters at a daily briefing that the “starting point” of the security agreement was to safeguard people’s safety…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper