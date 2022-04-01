



Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar III

By Bashir Bello

The Sultan of Sokoto and President-General of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs, His Eminence Alhaji Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar III has announced commencement of Ramadan fasting on Saturday, April 2.

The announcement by the Sultan followed sighting of moon at various parts of the country signaling the commencement of the Muslim fasting period.

The Sultan made the announcement in a broadcast on the Nigerian Television Authority, NTA monitored by our correspondent.

As the Ramadan begins tomorrow, Saturday, Muslims are not expected to eat, drink or smoke from 6am to 6pm.

Vanguard News

The post Sultan announces commencement of Ramadan on Saturday appeared first on Vanguard News.





Source: Vanguard Newspaper