75 primary school pupils inducted into FRSC Safety Club





The newly inducted students and dignitaries at the event.

Seventy-Five primary school pupils in Mushin area of Lagos have been inducted into the Cakasa Road Safety Club by the Federal Road Safety Commission, FRSC, on Wednesday, March 30.

The Cakasa Road Safety Club is an initiative of Cakasa Nigeria Limited and its CSR arm, Cakasa Ebenezer Foundation.

In his remarks at the occasion, Mr Philip Yaro, the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Cakasa Nigeria Company Ltd., expressed appreciation to the pupils for presenting themselves for training on safety.

Represented by Mr Martins Agbetuyi, Assistant General Manager Quality, Health, Safety and Environment (QHSE), Cakasa, Engr. Yaro said that children’s safety needed to be written into Nigeria’s road safety plan.

According to him, “We must agree that more needs to be done in our various communities to improve road safety for children and, more critically, that measures are put in place to prevent our…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper