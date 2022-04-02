Abayomi advocates private sector investment in health, as Evercare Hospital clocks 1





.

By Juliet Umeh

To reverse the issue of brain drain to brain gain in Nigeria, the Commissioner for Health in Lagos State, Dr. Akin Abayomi, has called for more standard private facilities like Evercare Hospital in Nigeria.

The Commissioner made the appeal in Lagos on an occasion to mark one year anniversary of the facility.

While congratulating the management and staff of the hospital, Abayomi said: “Every Nigerian abroad wants to come home and with a place like Evercare that is creating opportunities for specialists, doctors, nurses, paramedics, they will finally come home and practice the skills they have spent so many years gaining abroad. So, we will now be talking about brain gain instead of brain drain.

“A place like Evercare and also the facilities that the Lagos State government is developing in terms of specialist centers are going to give that attraction where Nigerians that live in the diaspora will want to come back home to work.

“I have seen your…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper