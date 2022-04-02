APC members defect to SDP in Kwara





By Demola Akinyemi, Ilorin

Scores of members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kwara state opposed Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq who branded themselves “APC loyal ” have defected to Social Democratic Party (SDP).

The former secretariat of the factional members of the ruling party in the state has been branded Social Democratic Party (SDP) by Saturday morning as members interested in contesting 2023 elections displayed their posters with the banner of SDP.

Kwara state senatorial chairman of APC, Mr Rasak Alabi who spoke on behalf of members defection to SDP said that members do not have hope in the chairmanship of APC Senator Abdullahi Adamu because of his allegiance to Governor AbdulRazaq .

He said,”despite our endurance in the face of the inhuman treatment meted to us in the party, it will be correct to suggest that the Kwara State governor working in tandem with the former National Caretaker Committee Chairman, Mallam Mai Mala Buni has decided to edge…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper