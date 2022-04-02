DELTA 2023: Okowa not ready to help, rig for anybody





•Aspirants must work their way through; Some return to drawing board

•As Ibori roars in Mosogar

By Emma Amaize

LEADERS and stakeholders of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Delta State are now beginning to fathom more clearly why the party’s leader and governor of the state, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, openly stated, May, last year, that there was no formal agreement on the principle of governorship rotation among the three senatorial districts.

As a political tactician, he foresaw the critical situation the matter could throw the party and wanted forthright dialogue and resolution among stakeholders before the 2023 governorship primaries of the party, now slated for 21st of this month (May).

This was topmost in his thoughts at a meeting of the state PDP Caucus in January, roughly three months ago, attended by former governor of the state, Chief James Ibori; his successor, ex-governor, Dr. Emmanuel Uduaghan and other top shots, in Asaba, to deliberate on zoning…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper