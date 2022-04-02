Did Bianca Ojukwu’s ‘dirty’ slap on Obiano’s wife play out at this year’s Oscars?





Check out that infamous moment between Will Smith and Chris Rock

Jokes on Bianca Ojukwu’s ‘dirty’ slap on Governor Willie Obiano’s wife were still trending in Nigeria when a similar scene played out at the Oscars early this week.

This year’s ceremony was overshadowed by a controversial incident which saw actor Will Smith slap host Chris Rock. March, 17, 2022. Bianca Ojukwu couldn’t stomach the ‘dirty’ words the wife of the former governor, Ebele Obiano, reigned on her at Professor Charles Soludo’s inauguration as governor of Anambra State and unleashed a ‘dirty’ slap on her. Famous Hollywood actor, Smith couldn’t take the jokes on his wife at the Oscars and walked up the stage to infamously reenact the scene between Bianca and Ebele. Here’s everything to know about the altercation:

It’s one of the most watched and celebrated evenings of the year, when Hollywood’s finest descend the red carpet and later take to their seats to learn who has…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper