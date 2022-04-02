INSECURITY: When will Buhari’s marching orders end?





.

•Kidnappers kill 1545, abduct 1321 in 2022 first quarter

By Clifford Ndujihe

ACROSS the country many families are in tears, gnashing their teeth over the kidnap or killing of their loved ones by bandits, gunmen, Boko Haram insurgents or terrorists.

On a daily basis, the polity is awash with reports of bandits or gunmen attacking communities, killing and kidnapping scores of people in many states of the country, especially in the North-West.

Now, the country is saddled with a fresh dimension to the deadly menace- attacks on trains. No fewer than nine people died, 41 were injured and scores were declared missing after bandits attacked a Kaduna-Abuja bound train, on Monday.

A group of Civil Society Organisations, CSOs, the Community of Practice Against Mass Atrocities, and the Joint Action Civil Society Committee under the auspices of Nigeria Mourns, Thursday, said that no fewer than 1, 545 Nigerians were killed and 1,321 were abducted by terrorist groups…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper