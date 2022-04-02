Ramadan begins today — Sultan of Sokoto





Don’t waste food, Buhari tells Muslims

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru & Bashir Bello

The Sultan of Sokoto and President-General of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs, His Eminence Alhaji Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar III has announced commencement of Ramadan fasting on Saturday.

The announcement by the Sultan followed sighting of moon from various parts of the country signalling the commencement of the Muslim fasting period.

Buhari welcomes Ramadan fasting, asks Muslims to feed the poor

The Sultan made the announcement yesterday in a broadcast on the Nigerian Television Authority, NTA monitored by our correspondent.

Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari has joined world leaders in welcoming the month of Ramadan, the month of fasting and intense devotion for Muslims.

In a message to Nigerians and Muslims all over the world, the President said the period offers a unique opportunity to “feel the hunger experienced by the poor so as to feel what it is…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper