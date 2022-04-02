Ratification of Lagos Congress: We’re sickened by Ayu’s autocratic action — PDP elders





By Dapo Akinrefon

The elders, leaders and stakeholders of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Lagos State, on Friday, faulted what it described as the purported ratification of the February 26 botched state congress by the PDP National Chairman, Dr. Iyorchia Ayu.

In a communique by its leaders, Dr. Remi Akitoye, Senator Kofo Akerele-Bucknor and Mrs Onikepo-Oshodi, the elders accused Ayu of behaving like “a sole administrator, contemptuous of the sobering voices of the South-West representatives.”

The communique read: “We are shocked, absolutely disappointed and stricken with disbelief that Dr. Iyorchia Ayu arrogantly dismissed the collective essence of the National Working Committee, capriciously behaved like an autocrat, disregarded any attempt at plural contributions appropriating what ought to be a collective decision in a brazen proprietary authority.

READ ALSO:

BREAKING: Lagos PDP congress cancelled

Lagos PDP Crisis: Party chieftain urges national body…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper