Sokoto govt denies diverting N198b





Sokoto State Government has denied the alleged diversion of N198bn, saying reports to that effect on social media were false and malicious.

A statement by Special Adviser Media and Publicity to Governor Aminu Tambuwal urged Nigerians to disregard the report.

It reads: “Our attention has been drawn to reckless and provoking reports by some online new media about the alleged diversion of N189 Billion by the Sokoto State Government.

The reports cited a so-called EFCC interim report on Sokoto State. These media reports are false in all material particulars and should be completely disregarded.

“We alert the public that these media reports are products of orchestrated efforts by political hacks to taint the reputation of Governor Aminu Tambuwal, who is a frontline aspirant for the 2023 PDP Presidential ticket.

“The Government of Sokoto State has established a deserved reputation as the champion of budget transparency, fiscal responsibility, and open governance….





Source: Vanguard Newspaper