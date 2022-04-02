Sokoto housewife arrested for kidnapping 3-yr-old boy





By Musa Na Annabi Sokoto

Sokoto State Police Command has paraded three suspected criminals including a housewife who kidnapped a three-year-old boy of her neighbour at Gidan Madi in Tangaza local government area of Sokoto state.

While parading the suspects, Sokoto state Police Command Public Relations Officers, Assistant Superintendent of Police Sanusi Abubakar said the suspect was arrested when she came to pick up the two million naira ransom she demanded from the father of the child.

He said the suspect revealed that she learned about the act of kidnapping through listening to radio programmes where stories of how people are been kidnapped are narrated.

Mr Abubakar also revealed that the suspect kept the kidnapped victim in the custody of her cousin under the guise that the victim is the child of her co-wife who travelled to a village to get medicine for an undisclosed ailment.

He said the suspect later used a male magic voice on her mobile phone to inform the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper