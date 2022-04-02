Strike: Let students return to schools, lawmaker begs ASUU, FG





ASUU strike

A Lagos lawmaker, Mr Rasheed Makinde, has advised the Federal Government and striking workers’ unions in Nigerian universities to resolve disagreements for students to return to school for academic activities.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the ongoing industrial action embarked upon by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU), and the Non-Academic Staff Union (NASU) has grounded academic activities in public universities.

Makinde, a two-term lawmaker, representing Ifako- Ijaiye Constituency II in the Lagos State House of Assembly, made this plea while presenting free Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) registration to 350 indigent students in the constituency.

ALSO READ: US Embassy kick-starts interview waiver program for certain visa renewals

“The issue is on the exclusive list which the Lagos State or any state cannot interfere in.

“It is the issue…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper