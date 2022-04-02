Train tragedy: 170 passengers back home, 21 missing – NRC





By Dirisu Yakubu

A total of 170 passengers who boarded the AK-9 train bombed by terrorists on Monday have reunited with their families and loved ones, the Nigerian Railway Corporation, NRC, disclosed in a release yesterday.

This is even as the corporation added that in spite of ongoing effort to reach out to families affected by the unfortunate incident, the whereabouts of 21 passengers is unknown.

A release signed by NRC Managing Director, Engr. Fidet Okhiria for the umpteenth time, insisted that 362 passengers were on the manifest and not 970 as circulated in some news blogs.

“The corporation, in continuation of its concerted effort through repeated calls, has been able to confirm the safety of 170 passengers, while 21 passengers are reported missing by the relatives who made calls to us. The corporation is seriously collaborating with the security agencies who had already swung into action, in line with the directive of Mr. President to do everything possible to…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper