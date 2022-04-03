Corrupt judge more harmful than bandit – Varsity Don





By Bashir Bello

KANO — A Lecturer and Deputy Dean in the Faculty of Law, Bayero University Kano, BUK, Dr. Nuhu Idris has said that a corrupt judge is more harmful to society than a bandit.

This was as he said 80 percent of corrupt practices in the judicial system were carried out by the administrative supporting staff of the judiciary which tends to dent the image of the sector.

Dr. Idris stated this during a one-day continuing legal education training on the Administration of Criminal Justice Law, ACJL 2019, and other anti-corruption legislative frameworks organized by the Kano State branch of the International Federation of Women Lawyers, FIDA with support from the MacArthur Foundation.

According to him, “the corruption in the Judiciary system can be divided into two namely administrative and operational. The bulk of the corruption, 80 percent is that by the administrative supporting staff but the perception of the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper