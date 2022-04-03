Killings: Restructure security architecture now, Accord Party tells Buhari





—Condemns Abuja-Kaduna train attack

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA–AS bloodletting in the country continues unabated, the Accord Party has told President Muhammadu Buhari to immediately restructure the security architecture with a view to adapt it in sync with the modern-day realities of efficient and effective protection of citizens.

The party also bemoaned the rising spate of killings across the country, describing as barbaric and condemnable the recent attack on an Abuja-bound train along Abuja-Kaduna railway.

Accord Party in a statement issued by its National Legal Adviser, Barr. Maxwell Mgbudem, challenged the security agencies to up their ante in the protection of the lives and property of Nigerians.

The party said that the attack by the bandits, which left about nine persons dead, many others wounded and kidnapped, was one too many to be wished away.

