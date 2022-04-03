Niger Emir rescues two girls from forced marriage





The Emir of Agaie in Niger state, Alhaji Yusuf Nuhu, has rescued two girls from their parents who wanted to force them into early marriage.

Nuhu disclosed this to newsmen shortly after a sensitisation campaign on Gender-Based Violence (GBV) on Saturday in Agaie Local Government Area of Niger state.

Nuhu said that the girls are currently in his custody and have refused to release the children to their parents until they allow the girls to marry men of their choice.

“Here in my emirate, I preach against early and forced marriage, currently, I have two girls under my custody whose parents wanted to force into marrying men they didn’t love.

“Until their parents agree to allow them marry the men they love, I will not release the girls. This is because if they are forced into the marriage, they might not live in peace as husbands and wives due to lack of love.

“As parents, we must learn to respect the option of our children and we have been preaching on that…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper