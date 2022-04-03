Police arrest drug baron, cultists as they rescue kidnapped victims in Delta





By Akpokona Omafuaire

THE Delta Police Command said its men have apprehended a notorious drug baron, cultists and rescued kidnapped victims in Delta State.

This was contained in a press release by DSP Bright Edafe, Police Public Relations Officer, Delta State Command on Sunday.

According to him, “On 1/04/2022 at about 0430hrs, a distressed call was received from an anonymous caller in Igbide community, Oleh that some hoodlums suspected to be kidnappers numbering about five (5) operating in a blue color Toyota Camry suspected to be conveying an abducted victim was spotted heading towards an isolated bush path in Igbide.

“Consequently, the DPO Oleh Division SP Paul Obaware swiftly mobilized and led a combined team of Police/vigilante’s in search of the vehicle with a view to rescuing the victim and arresting the hoodlums. The hoodlums upon noticing that the Police were closing up on them attempted to relocate the victim but were met with a stiff resistance from the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper