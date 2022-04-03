Police Inspector dies during sex with widow in Ibadan





Ibadan

By Ademola Adegbite, Ibadan

A 47-year-old Inspector in the Nigeria Police, Michael Ogunlade from Eleyele Operation Department, has been confirmed dead during marathon sex with his secret lover, the name withheld, at the Hotel The Classical a.k.a White House, Oke-Ado in Ibadan.

An informed hotel source told our correspondent that the incident happened around 3:15 pm, on Sunday, shortly after the two of them paid for a short rest.

According to an eyewitness, they met me at the staircase but being one of the workers, I cannot be looking at their faces, so I just ignored them. A few minutes later, the woman rushed down and started crying, saying the man was unconscious.

“We quickly informed the police at Iyaganku Police Division and they came around quickly but before they would take him to a nearby hospital, he had given up the ghost.” She stated.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper