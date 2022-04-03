Quick facts about Genevieve Nnaji





Genvieve Nnaji is an award winning Nigerian actress — a Nollywood icon. She has also delved into movie production and directing. One of her major works is the seminal “Lionheart”.

*Born in Mbaise, Imo State, Genevieve attended Methodist Girls’ College (Yaba, Lagos).

*She got admission into the famous University of Lagos.

*Genevieve has won the City People’s Award for Best Actress of the Year.

*Genevieve loves singing. She released her debut album “One Logologo Line” in 2004.

*Same year Genevieve became the “Face of Lux” in Nigeria.

*In 2008, she launched her clothing line, St. Genevieve, which gives its proceeds to charity.

*In 2018, her directorial debut, Lionheart, was acquired by Netflix, the first from Nigeria.

*She is one of the highest paid actresses in Nigeria.

*Genny, as some fondly call her, is a philanthropist, activist and feminist firmly focused on…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper