Representation: We’re shortchanged, South East NASS members lament; advocate for extra state





By Chinedu Adonu

With one voice, the National Assembly members South East Zone have raised a dirge that the zone is being shortchanged in the number of senators and House of Representatives members from the zone compared to other zones.

The NASS members made the lamentation during South East Open Square programme organised by Daria Media in collaboration with Channels TV, and sponsored by MacArthur foundation held in Enugu at the weekend.

Open Square programme is a meeting organised to engage the South East National lawmakers and their constituents.

Speaking on behalf of his colleagues, the former deputy Senate president, Senator Ike Ekweremadu stressed the need for an extra state for South East region of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“South East deserves an extra state to match up with other regions in the country, especially in the areas of governance and distribution of resources.

“The ratio of lawmakers from the region to those from other…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper