STATE OF THE NATION: Nigeria is sliding, needs rescuing – Wike





By Dapo Akinrefon

LAGOS—GOVERNOR Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, yesterday, said that urgent steps must be taken to rescue the country from further slide saying Nigeria needs a president that can take it out of the doldrums.

Governor Wike said when he met with leaders and stakeholders of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, in Lagos State.

Speaking on his ambition, Wike said Nigeria cannot continue to allow the country to go the way it is sliding adding that something has to be done while insisting that he can take back power.

Unemployment, hunger bedeviling Nigeria — Wike

His words: “I have spoken to the elders and leaders privately and I hope that they get across to you what I said to them. Most importantly is that we can’t continue to allow the country to go the way it is sliding. Something has to be done.

“This country today requires a leader that is focused and one that has capacity. We need someone courageous and focused and I. and I can tell you that I…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper