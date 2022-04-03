Terrorist attacks may derail 2023 elections – Labour Party warns





By James Ogunnaike

ABEOKUTA – Labour Party (LP) on Sunday warned that if the escalating wave of terrorism in parts of the country remained unchecked, it has the potential to derail the forthcoming 2023 general elections.

The Labour Party was reacting to a series of attacks by bandits and terror groups on communities, public properties, and Nigerians in recent times, including the Kaduna – Abuja train attack on Monday, and the alleged seemingly impotence of the All Progressives Congress (APC) – led the federal government to arrest the situation, said the whole scenario threatens the nation’s general 2023 elections.

The party, in a release signed by the National Publicity Secretary, Comrade Arabambi Abayomi, advised President Muhammadu Buhari to urgently arrest the drift or resign for not being able to provide adequate security to the lives and properties of Nigerians.

"Labour Party…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper