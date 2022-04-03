TRAIN ATTACK: Our problems with Service Chiefs, communities — Ahmad, member, Reps Committee on Defense





The ill-fated train

By Kennedy Mbele

A member of the House of Representatives’ Committee on Defense, Hon. Abubakar Ahmad, speaks on the difficulties the House is facing in getting to the root of the Abuja-Kaduna train attack that has been blamed on bandits.

On the aftermath of attack

The Speaker conveyed our annoyance when the Service Chiefs refused to honour our invitation so that we can actually get to the root of the problem, but I am opportune to be a member of the Defense Committee of the House of Representatives and we have been carrying out our over sight function. We were equally disappointed that the train attack happened despite all the apparatus, the parameters that we put in place; we expected them to act, yet results are not really as desired. Now, although it is not good to discuss some of these problems openly because we do not know who may be listening or reading, to put the record straight, it is just that something is wrong with this part of the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper