Train attack survivors just dispersed: Blow-by-blow account of rescue operation, by Mukaddas, Kaduna SEMA Executive Secretary





The ill-fated train

By Kennedy Mbele

Executive Secretary of Kaduna State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Muhammed Mukaddas, relives the rescue operation after the Monday train attack between Abuja and Kaduna that claimed lives, left several passengers injured while others missing are believed to have been abducted by bandits behind the attack.Tell us your role in evacuating victims at the Kaduna train attack site…

We arrived at the scene at about 1 am on March 29. Our team was received by the military led by a general who had already secured the location and commenced evacuation of victims. Although on arrival, I asked the general the number of people evacuated, he didn’t have an idea and didn’t state where the victims were taken to and directive for documenting the evacuees and their traumatic examination and arrival in Kaduna. Later on, we got to know that the victims just dispersed. So, my team and I moved into the scene and evacuated seven corpses that were…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper