Train Attack: We must take responsibility, stop blame game — Kaigama

By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

The Metropolitan Catholic Archbishop of Abuja, His Grace, Most Revd. Ignatius Kaigama, has said that to have a society free from organised attacks by bandits, the Federal Government must show greater commitment to protecting the people.

The Archbishop said this when he addressed the Catholic faithful at the Pro-Cathedral in Abuja on Sunday.

Recall that some terrorists recently bombed the Abuja-Kaduna rail tracks and attacked a train filled with passengers.

He said, “In Nigeria, we seem to be graduating from the gruesome killings, kidnappings, the skyrocketing prices of goods in the market; the lingering fuel scarcity; the ASUU strike action, to the bombing of trains by terrorists and other criminal elements.

