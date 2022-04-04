2023: No plan to impose candidate in Ogun, APC clarifies





By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ogun West Senatorial District of Ogun State, Mohammed Azeez, has faulted the claim by some leaders in the district that the party was planning to impose Senator Olamilekan Adeola on them as the Senatorial candidate of the party in the district ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Azeez, in a statement made available to newsmen in Abeokuta, on Monday, insisted that the party would choose its candidates in line with the laid down rules and guidelines of the party.

An acclaimed leader of the party in the Senatorial District, Sikiru Adegbite was reported in the media to have accused a national leader of the party of conniving with other leaders of the party to impose Adeola, popularly known as YAYI on the party as the senatorial candidate.

Reacting to the allegation, the Chairman of APC in Ogun West Senatorial District said there was no plan to impose YAYI or any other candidate on the…







Source: Vanguard Newspaper