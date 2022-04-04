2023: Obaseki receives two PDP govs, Saraki, others over zoning 





By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, on Monday, received leading presidential aspirants of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP); Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State, Governor Bala Muhammed and former Senate President, Bukola Saraki to discuss the party’s zoning formula ahead of the 2023 General Elections. Also in the team was foremost economist, Alhaji Mohammed Hayatudeen, among others.

Receiving the visitors at the Government House in Benin City, Obaseki said the country was in dire need of a leader with the capacity to unite and rebuild the nation.

According to him, “40 years ago, we had a big cake to share but not today. That cake has disappeared. Whoever aspires to be president of this country must be somebody who Nigerians are ready to give ingredients to start to rebuild a bigger cake for us all.”

Obaseki continued: “For us in Edo, we are ready for…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper