APC convention: We must pacify those who lost out — Adamu





…Tells el-Rufai, others: ‘you don’t take knife, rip open your belly

…Says he’s not bothered being called wizard

…Vows to fight hard to ensure victory for APC in 2023

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

New national chairman of All Progressives Congress, APC, and former governor of Nasarawa State, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, weekend, spoke of the need to pacify party members who lost out in the just concluded national convention, saying this was necessary for the party to win the 2023 general elections.

It would be recalled that positions in the party were filled by consensus at the convention, after several aspirants were asked to step down for chosen candidates, and this appears to have engendered divisions in the party.

Speaking in an interview with BBC Hausa Service, Adamu also asked Governor Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna State and others to be mindful of what they say about the security situation in the country as, according to him, their comments give the impression the…





