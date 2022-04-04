APM Terminals Apapa unveils smart office building as part of  $438m investment in Lagos





By Godwin Oritse

Nigeria’s largest container terminal, APM Terminals Apapa has commissioned a new digital administrative building as part of its $438 million investment in port development in Nigeria.

The commissioning of the new smart building, which took place at the terminal in Lagos Port Complex (LPC), Apapa on Tuesday, is in line with APM Terminals’ commitment of introducing new innovations to help both shipping lines and landside customers achieve improved supply chain efficiency and flexibility in a cost-effective manner.

Speaking at the event, the Global Chief Operating Officer (COO) of APM Terminals, Keith Svendsen, who was in Nigeria for the commissioning, said the new building will set new standard for port operation in Nigeria.

He said, “What is more important is to make sure that we are ready for the future. A port is one of the infrastructures that take years to plan and build. This is why we are working to make it better and get ready for the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper