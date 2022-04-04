Biennial Review boost to Malabo Declaration





African

. as participants commend AUC on BR training

By Jimoh Babatunde

Some of the participants that attended the training of regional experts to support post third Biennial Review (BR) organized by the African Union in Abidjan, Cote D’Ivoire, recently have said that the Biennial Review is helping Africa to progress in implementing the Malabo declaration as they commended the organisers of the training.

One of the participants, the Co-ordinator, CAADP Non-State Actors Coalition, Kop’ep Dabuget, said they will continue to use the results of the BR for advocacy, “so this kind of meeting is very important for tying all the knots together, all the different ropes hanging here and there bringing them together.

While commending the organisers for bringing everyone together, he said the training was a necessary one as it helped achieve many objectives at once.

“The first objective in my view is to create…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper