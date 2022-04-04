DIABETIC KETOACIDOSIS (DKA)





This is actually one of the complications of Diabetes and this occurs when the body produces high levels of blood acids called Ketones. When your body cannot produce sufficient insulin, you won’t have enough energy because glucose level in your cells will be low. Now, as the insulin is not sufficient to help, your glucose enter the cell, your body will need energy to function and the energy is just not there. So the body will find a way to give you energy.

The body will start breaking down the already stored fats in your body and use it as fuel (energy).This process produces a build up of acids in the blood stream called Ketones. This build up of Ketones give rise to Diabetic Ketoacidosis.

Diabetic Ketoacidosis can occur in a space of 24 hours. Sometimes it can take up to 2 days.

The symptoms are like your normal diabetic signs.

*Polyuria (too much urination)

*Polydipsia (Too much thirst)

*Weakness, fatigue, Shortness of breath, vomiting, nausea,…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper