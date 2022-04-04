Durbar hotel: Court rules in favour of Abacha family





…Says Nobody’s misled referring to KASUPDA as Agency instead of Authority

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Justice Hannatu Balogun of the Kaduna State High Court on Monday ruled that nobody was misled when one of the parties in the case of Durbar hotel Plc Vs Kaduna State government was referred to as Kaduna State Urban Planning and Development Agency (KASUPDA) instead of Kaduna State Urban Planning and Development Authority (KASUPDA).

While delivering her ruling on the matter, she “It was a mistake in a name. Won’t every sane person say Kaduna State Urban Planning and Development Agency (KASUPDA) is Kaduna State Urban Planning and Development Authority (KASUPDA)?. The answer is Yes”.

The judge however, adjourned the case to July 5 2022 for hearing.

The Counsel to the State government Mr. S S. Umaru had in a previous Court sitting argued that, “We opposed the application…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper