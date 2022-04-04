eNaira pushes through difficult environment 





File: President Muhammadu Buhari with the Vice President Prof Yemi Osinbajo(SAN) and the CBN Governor Mr. Godwin Emefiele as President unveiled the eNaira at the State House Abuja.

By Emeka Anaeto, Business Editor

Africa’s first digital currency, eNaira, issued by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), as part of its central bank digital currency (CBCD) programme, is projected to be running on about 10,000 downloads per day, dpd, in the second quarter of this year, Q2’22. This projection by a source in one of the commercial banks leading in the eNaira platform, follows the 7,300 dpd recorded in the first quarter of the year, Q1’22.

However, the source also indicated that though the downloads record is not doing badly given the relative novelty of the product, the operators are concerned with the low level of Person-to-Person, P2P, transaction, indicating that actual usage by individuals is not as active as the downloads.

But he disclosed that Person-to-Bank and…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper