FG to Telcos: Bar outgoing calls from unlinked SIMs





By Nwafor Sunday

Federal government has directed telecommunication companies, (MTN, Globacom, Airtel, and 9mobile) to bar all outgoing calls from unlinked Subscriber Identification Module cards, SIMs.

Disclosing this in a statement signed by the minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami, FG stated that it’s directive will take effect from the 4th of April, 2022.

Read part of the statement below:

“Accordingly, Mr. President graciously approved the many requests to extend deadlines for the NIN-SIM linkage.

“At this point, however, Government has determined that the NIN-SIM Policy implementation can proceed, as machinery has already been put in place to ensure compliance by citizens and legal residents. The implementation impacts on Government’s strategic planning, particularly in the areas of security and socio-economic projections.

"President Muhammadu Buhari has…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper