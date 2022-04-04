Give guber ticket to Ngwa, lose Abia in 2023 —Chieftain warns PDP, Ikpeazu





.

. Says Ebonyi is now ahead of Abia

By Steve Oko

Former Deputy Chief of Staff to Governor Okezie Ikpeazu, Chief Charles Ogbonnaya, has urged the Governor and the ruling Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the state to allow power to rotate back to Abia North senatorial district in keeping with the prevailing zoning arrangement in the state.

The former Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs who addressed newsmen Monday in his Umuahia residence warned that PDP would lose the governorship election should the party ” make the mistake of giving its ticket to a Ngwa man”.

Ogbonnaya spoke on the heels of criticisms against him following a viral video where he poured libations urging the gods to work against the alleged ‘Ngwa self succession agenda’.

He said that those rooting for another Ngwa man to succeed Gov. Ikpeazu in 2023 did not mean well for the party, as such an attempt which is at variance with the Abia Charter of Equity would be…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper