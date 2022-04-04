Grammy 2022: Full list of nominees; Winners, losers

The predictions for the 64th Grammy Awards are in and, with a diverse group of nominees, the Recording Academy will honor artists ranging from 95-year-old Tony Bennett to 19-year-old Olivia Rodrigo in Las Vegas.
Below is the full list of nominees, winners, and losers.
Song of the year
Ed Sheeran – Bad Habits
Alicia Keys and Brandi Carlile – A Beautiful Noise
Olivia Rodrigo – Drivers License
HER – Fight for You
Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever
Doja Cat featuring SZA – Kiss Me More
Silk Sonic – Leave the Door Open – WINNER
Lil Nas X – Montero (Call Me by Your Name)
Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Cesar and Giveon – Peaches
Brandi Carlile – Right on Time
Best pop solo performance
Justin Bieber – Anyone
Brandi Carlile – Right on Time
Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever
Ariana Grande – Positions
Olivia Rodrigo – Drivers License – WINNER
Best dance/electronic recording
Afrojack and David Guetta – Hero
Ólafur Arnalds Featuring Bonobo –…
