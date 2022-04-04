Grammy 2022: Full list of nominees; Winners, losers





The predictions for the 64th Grammy Awards are in and, with a diverse group of nominees, the Recording Academy will honor artists ranging from 95-year-old Tony Bennett to 19-year-old Olivia Rodrigo in Las Vegas.

Below is the full list of nominees, winners, and losers.

Song of the year

Ed Sheeran – Bad Habits

Alicia Keys and Brandi Carlile – A Beautiful Noise

Olivia Rodrigo – Drivers License

HER – Fight for You

Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever

Doja Cat featuring SZA – Kiss Me More

Silk Sonic – Leave the Door Open – WINNER

Lil Nas X – Montero (Call Me by Your Name)

Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Cesar and Giveon – Peaches

Brandi Carlile – Right on Time

Best pop solo performance

Justin Bieber – Anyone

Brandi Carlile – Right on Time

Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever

Ariana Grande – Positions

Olivia Rodrigo – Drivers License – WINNER

Best dance/electronic recording

Afrojack and David Guetta – Hero

Ólafur Arnalds Featuring Bonobo –…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper