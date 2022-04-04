Insecurity: El-Rufai’s invitation of mercenaries, an ominous sign—Afenifere 





Governor Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna State

By Dapo Akinrefon

LAGOS—THE pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, yesterday, described the threat by Governor Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna State to invite foreign mercenaries to fight local terrorism as an ominous sign for the country.

Afenifere, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Jare Ajayi, said el-Rufai’s remarks “calls for serious interrogation and action on the part of all those who should act.”

El-Rufai had threatened to import foreign mercenaries, after his meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Aso Rock Villa in Abuja.

The governor, who spoke in the Hausa language, had said: “I have complained to Mr. President and I swear to God, if action is not taken we, as governors, will take actions to protect the lives of our people.

“If it means deploying foreign mercenaries to come and do the work, we will do it to address these challenges.”

But Afenifere…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper