Lagos Assembly passes Bill to establish training Institute for law enforcement officers

By Ebunoluwa Sessou

As part of efforts to curtail overzealous law enforcement officers, the Lagos State House of Assembly on Monday passed a bill to establish a training Institute for law enforcement officers in the State.

The Bill is titled, ‘A Bill for the Establishment of Lagos State Training Institute, to provide for the training of law enforcement officers,’ was read for the third time and subsequently passed during Monday’s plenary.

The Speaker, Mudashiru Obasa who presided over the plenary directed the Acting Clerk, Mr Olalekan Onafeko to send a clean copy of the Bill to the State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu for his assent.

Shortly after the passage, the Majority Leader, Sanai Agunbiade and Chairman House Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights, Public Petitions and LASIEC, Victor Akande addressed the Assembly correspondents.

Agunbiade said, “The Bill is essentially to sustain the standard for law enforcement agencies of the State and to ensure that…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper