‘PDP has no history of sacking workers’ — Kolawole mocks Fayemi over court Judgement reinstating sacked varsity workers

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in Ekiti State, Hon Bisi Kolawole, has described the Appeal Court judgement reinstating workers of Ekiti State University, Ado Ekiti (EKSU), sacked in December 2019, by the All Progressives Congress (APC) government of Dr Kayode Fayemi as a triumph of justice over wickedness.

Kolawole, who promised to reinstate all the workers sacked unjustly by the Fayemi’s government, added that “Only wicked people go about denying their fellow human beings their sources of livelihood.”

He said; “By employing over 3,000 workers, PDP has shown its love for Ekiti people and by sacking the over 3,000 workers, including teachers and civil servants, APC has shown itself as a party of wicked people.”

In a statement in Ado Ekiti on Monday, the Spokesperson of the Bisi Kolawole Campaign Organization, Lere Olayinka, the PDP governorship candidate said it was appalling that Governor Fayemi is also backing someone, who as a member of…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper