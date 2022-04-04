PDP Northern presidential aspirants working towards consensus for unity – Saraki





former President of the Senate, Dr. Bukola Saraki(2nd right); Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohamed (right); Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal (2nd left) and Mohamed Hayatuddeen when they visited Okowa at Government House, Asaba in their nationwide consultation visits to prominent Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) members on their presidential aspirations, on Monday.



By Jeremiah Urowayino

Former President of the Senate, Dr. Bukola Saraki, said all Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential hopefuls from the North were working for a consensus candidate to foster desired unity in the country.

Saraki disclosed this in Asaba on Monday when he led other aspirants, including Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State, Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State, and former Managing Director of FSB International Bank Plc, Alhaji Mohammad Hayatu-Deen, on a consultative visit to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa at Government House, Asaba.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper